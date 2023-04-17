PM announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously for Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced the conferment of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (civil) posthumously on former Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who succumbed in a brutal car accident over the weekend.

A circular issued by the PM house stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been pleased to desire that Civil Award Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously will be conferred upon the late minister.

PM Sharif called on JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and condoled the demise of Shakoor. The prime minister praised the deceased for his remarkable public services.

National Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution to confer a national award upon the late minister in light of his services to the nation, religion and politics. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi tabled the resolution and mourned the tragic death of the JUI-F leader.

At the request of the Speaker National Assembly, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood led the fateha.