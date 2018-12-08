PM always backed end of US-Afghan war: Maleeha

Observer Report

New York

Pakistan’s permanent envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had long advocated a political settlement of Afghanistan to end the brutal war.

She concluded that the Afghanistan-Pakistan action plan aims to foster closer security cooperation.

On yesterday (December 06), Maleeha Lodhi called to assist the middle-income countries to attain long-term debt sustainability and financial inclusion.

Maleeha Lodhi while speaking at a debate in the UN General Assembly, stressed on obstacles faced by middle-income countries in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Highlighting the middle-income countries’ leading role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, she said that these countries contribute almost half of the global GDP, but they are also home

