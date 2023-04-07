PM all praise for ISI chief for capturing Baloch terror group founder

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Inter-Services Intelligence Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum for capturing ‘High Value Target’, in a major intelligence operation.

Pakistan military media wing confirmed that Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, a hardcore terrorist and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA), was detained, in what is said to be a major triumph of Pakistan’s intelligence officials.

PM Sharif chaired the National Security Council meeting, in which he felicitated Spymaster for the exceptional feat. Other participants also hailed ISI chief for apprehending one of country’s most wanted terrorist, calling it the epitome of professionalism.

The detention of notorious militant and BNA founder is said to be the first such successful operation in the history of a South Asian country which is facing terrorism and other challenges.

BNA founder was arrested after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned over months over various geographical locations.

Baloch National Army was formed last year when Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and the United Baloch Army (UBA), the two splinter groups joined hands to wage war against security forces.

The terror outfit was said to be responsible for scores of violent attacks in Pakistan including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies and foreign officials.