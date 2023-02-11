PM all praise for anonymous Pakistani who donated $30 million for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said he was deeply moved by compassion after an anonymous Pakistani national donated a whooping amount of $30 million to victims of the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Not all heroes wear caps and in one such incident, an unidentified man walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US where he transferred $30 million for relief activities in Turkey where the most devastating and deadliest quakes in recent history wreaked havoc.

Sharif took to Twitter, where he praised the man saying, “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria”.

He said, “such glorious acts of philanthropy enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.”

As the unidentified raked accolades with the generous move, as Pakistani rescuers were in Turkey and two Air Force C-130 Hercules jets landed in hit regions. Pakistan Army contingents also rushed to the region the Urban Search and Rescue Teams, which includes physicians, sniffer hounds, search equipment, and a medical team and nursing staff.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz also held telephonic conversations with Turkish and Syrian premiers and assured them to extend all possible help to the victims.

The developments come as the death toll surpassed 25,000 on Saturday, making February 6 quakes the deadliest in recent memory.