PM AJK sets off UK to highlight the Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan set off a week long UK trip along with his nine cabinet Members and DeputySpeaker AJK Legislative Assembly for highlighting the Kashmir issue in thecontext of recent deteriorating scenario of Indian occupied Kashmir. The nine member delegation will hold special meetings with the Britishparliamentarians and other members of international community besides, wage aprotest demonstration against Indian Prime Minister Narrinder Modi on hisarrival to United Kingdom.

Orignally published by APP