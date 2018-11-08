PM AJ&K inaugurates photographic exhibition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider inaugurated an exhibition of photographs by Belgian photographer and journalist Cedric Gerbehaye on the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir. The exhibition is part of the 11th Kashmir – EU Week taking place in Brussels from 5th to 8th of November and will continue at the Press Club Brussels, Europe for two weeks.

Photographs by Gerbehaye also featured in National Geographic magazine in June 2018 along with a story on Kashmir by Rania Abouzeid. His photographs depict misery of young people, the women and old people as well as misuse of force by the Indian forces.

The intense anger against India which is growing among young people due to suppression and the brutal use of force by Indian security forces are particularly highlighted by Gerbehaye.

A parallel exhibition of his photographs will also take place in European Parliament Strasbourg from 13th November.

Gerbehayevisited occupied Kashmir in the wake of a new wave of protests by the people of occupied Kashmir and brutal use of force by Indian army after the incident of martyrdom of Burahan Wani in July 2016. The misuse of pallet guns by Indian security forces throwing lead balls on the eyes of crowd resulted in the death and partial or total blindness of many demonstrators.

An exhibition of Kashmiri arts and crafts was also organized at the Press club besides the photographs by Cedric Gerbehaye.

