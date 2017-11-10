PM AJK approves Rs931m for uplift

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) liaison council meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.), Secretary Finance, Secretary (LG&RD), Director General and others were present in the session.

According to details, 1978 schemes of worth 931.696 million rupees were approved. It was decided in the sitting that opposition members’ assembly should be considered on board for allocation of schemes.

Prime Minister was apprised by the pertinent officers that Rs. 1305 million rupees were allocated in development budget for Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development Program (PMCIDP), maintaining that remaining 343.304 million rupees will be further apportioned after availability of further schemes.