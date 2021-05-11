PM achieved nothing but rice bags from Saudi Arabia: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday while declaring Prime Minister Imran Khan an enemy of the people, questioned what he achieved during his visit to Saudi Arabia apart from receiving 19,000 bags of rice in terms of Zakat and Fitra.

According to a statement issued from the Bilawal House, he said that the expenses of the prime minister s Saudi Arabia visit should be compared with the price of rice bags received in the form of Zakat.

“If Imran Khan’s 22-year struggle was to make a nuclear power worthy of the Saudi king s zakat rice, then I pray that almighty God will not help anyone in such a struggle,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that people must hold Imran Khan accountable, who went to Saudi Arabia for Umrah after raising chicken price to more than Rs 400 per kg.

“Mr. Prime Minister, your claims of controlling inflation by taking notice and falsifying inquiry reports have been exposed,” Bilawal said.—INP