PM accepts Saudi Crown Prince’s invitation to visit KSA

Observer Report Islamabad

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has accepted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to visit the KSA, sources said on Friday.

In a telephonic conversation, earlier this week, the Saudi crown prince had extended an invitation to the premier. The dates for PM Khan visit will be finalized later.

During the conversation, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had expressed a partnering interest in the Billion Tree Tsunami project as the two states’ heads discussed environmental protection bids.