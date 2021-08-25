PM accepts resignation of SAPM Waqar Masood

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the resignation of Special Assistant for Finance Dr Waqar Masood.

Dr Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance, had resigned from his post onTuesday. He had tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister.

Sources had claimed that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin believed that Waqar Masood was making decisions independently without taking him into confidence.

Waqar Masood complained that his recommendations were being ignored, alleging Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was not taking his recommendations into account.