PM accepts resignation of Azam Swati

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati, who is under investigation over alleged misuse of authority, resigned from the post of federal minister for science and technology on Thursday.

He submitted his resignation during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted the resignation and told Swati to present himself before the Supreme Court in the ongoing misconduct case, says sources.

In his resignation, Swati said he could not continue working under the present circumstances. “I am upholding my moral responsibility and submitting my resignation,” he added.

The Supreme Court has been hearing a case against Swati pertaining to the transfer of Islamabad IGP Jan Muhammad.

