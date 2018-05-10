PM Abbasi’s stance on chairman NAB good omen: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement in the National Assembly about chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a good omen.

He was talking to media outside accountability court here Thursday when he arrived with his daughter Maryam Nawaz to appear in the court pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Nawaz Sharif said that NAB was exceeding its powers in many affairs and added that former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf had constituted the anti-graft body for his own designs.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement regarding chairman NAB was commendable. “We have to decide whether we should act in accordance with the laws made by dictatorship or democratic governments,” he added.

Regarding a question over the inclusion of Southern Punjab Province Front into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nawaz Sharif said that no one knew leaders of the said Front.

Nawaz Sharif said those who joined PTI stood with Imran Khan while the rest of the nation was standing by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He added that Imran Khan was not a trust worthy politician as he had dual standards, saying a politician with dual standards have no worth.