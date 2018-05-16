PM Abbasi vows to stand side by side with party supremo

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that interview of Nawaz Sharif was misreported, vowed to stand side by side with the party supremo.

PM Abbasi chaired parliamentary party meeting of PML-N to take party lawmakers into confidence over the developments after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement on the Mumbai attacks.

Prime Minister also issued party guidelines during the meeting to ensure the presence of PML-N MNAs when the budget will be tabled in the assembly.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan People’s Party boycotted the breakfast hosted by the PM.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed also skipped the breakfast.

However, members from Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) attended the event.