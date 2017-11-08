PM Abbasi visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday visited the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The premier was received by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi on his arrival at the Headquarters, where a smartly dressed contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the guard of honor.

The Naval Chief briefed PM Abbasi about the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy and its capabilities to defend the country against any threat.

On Oct 7, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had taken over the command of Pakistan Navy after the former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah retired.

