PM Abbasi to inaugurate New Islamabad Airport today

ISLAMABAD : New Islamabad International Airport will formally be inaugurated on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to open the new facility, while it will be operational from May 3, Thursday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11 am on the same day, while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30 pm. Complete operation will commence from Thursday next.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official domestic and foreign airlines have been conveyed directives in this regard.Earlier on April 7, the first mock flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had landed at the New Islamabad International Airport. PK-9001 had departed from Benazir International Airport at 1:00pm and landed at the new airport around 1:30pm.

The New Islamabad International Airport is going to be the country’s biggest international airport for its frequency of landing and the number of passenger-handling services. The new airport is located 30 km away from the central Islamabad, for which the construction work started in April 2007.

Orignally published by INP