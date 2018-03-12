PM Abbasi says Pakistan greatly values its ties with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said Pakistan greatly values its ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which draw its strength from religious affinities, historic bonds and mutual respect.

Talking to Imam-e-Ka’aba Al-Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Muhammad bin Talib at PM Office, the Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan had great respect for him and consider his visit as a matter of honour.

The Prime Minister said the visit of Imam-e-Ka’aba would further strengthen the existing close and brotherly ties between the people of the two countries.

The Imam-e-Ka’aba thanked the Prime Minister and the government for a warm welcome and observed that the entire Muslim world considered Pakistan as its strength and takes pride in its accomplishments.

Discussing regional situation and the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, Imam-e-Ka’aba appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for promoting peace in the region.

He appreciated the efforts and the steps taken by the government towards overcoming the menace of terrorism and expressed his best wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister conveyed warm wishes, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Pakistan, for Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi government and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

The Imam-e-Ka’aba was accompanied by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky and other Saudi dignitaries. Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Senator Professor Sajid Mir and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI