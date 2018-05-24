PM Abbasi says FATA Reforms Bill belongs to all parties

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that the FATA Reforms Bill was not only the bill of the government and opposition; rather it belongs to all parties.

Responding to points raised by Opposition Leader, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the Prime Minister said that except two ministers, all the ministers were present in the house.

“If Shah Sahib demands, we can even count,” he said adding that if we have to wait for further few minutes for changing the over 150 years old system, there was no harm in it.

Earlier, Khursheed Shah had pointed out that the government, despite having two-third majority in the house, could not complete the required number of members to pass the FATA Reform Bill.

He said, what to say of members, even the ministers were not present in the house.