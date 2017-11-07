PM Abbasi, Nawaz discuss political situation, constitutional amendment for delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday called on former premier Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House after his appearance before the accountability court hearing NAB references against him (Nawaz) and his other family members.

Reports say that during the meeting, the prime minister briefed the party chief about different developments projects and other issues concerning governance and party matters.

Sources said that the PM also consulted Nawaz over delimitation of constituencies in light of fresh population census results and the proposed constitutional amendments for this purpose.

They further said that overall political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting.

Mr Nawaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the PML-N government and hoped that the development projects, particularly the energy projects would be completed before the 2018 elections. He said he had made a commitment to the people to end load shedding before the elections and wants this to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the former PM also consulted his party aides regarding overall political situation of the country, other issues and today’s hearing of accountability court.

Senior PML-N leaders including federal ministers and members of National Assembly were present in the informal consultations held at Punjab House.

