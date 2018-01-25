PM Abbasi meets Bill Gates to discuss future healthcare initiatives in Pakistan

DAVOS : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the co-founder of Microsoft as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday to discuss the healthcare initiatives by the billionaire philanthropist.

While Gates appreciated the cooperation of Pakistani government to undertake anti-polio in the country by his foundation, the two leaders discussed future prospects for the healthcare initiatives.

Gates promoted his vision for the eradication of polio and other hazardous diseases from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Abbasi spoke during ‘Belt and Road Impact’ session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) today where he stated that the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative would link together a series of countries, regions and civilizations to create shared prosperity.

The Prime Minister told that BRI is physical manifestation of the bonds between countries that existed through history. He said Pakistan today is most visible part of the BRI because of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The premier maintained that the project would result in freer movement of people and greater cultural opens between the countries. The Prime Minister said we strongly recognize the vision and initiative of China and President Xi.

Referring to CPEC, which is part of BRI, the PM said projects under the initiative include power plants, highways, modernization of railways and ports, construction of airports and setting up of economic zones for export growth.

