PM Abbasi lands in Kabul to ‘reduce mistrust’

ISLAMABAD : Aimed at reducing mistrust and repairing the strained ties between two neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday touched down in Kabul to hold comprehensive dialogue with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah on economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The premier was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at the Afghan presidential place.

It will be his first visit since becoming prime minister last year, replacing Nawaz Sharif who was ousted from office.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Islamabad’s support for Mr. Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban.

PM Abbasi is visiting the Afghan capital at the invitation of Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, according to the Foreign Office.

In March, the Afghan president during a meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (retd) Nasser Janjua had extended an official invitation to the premier to visit Afghanistan.

