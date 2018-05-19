PM Abbasi in Istanbul to attend OIC Summit

Istanbul

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here Friday to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 7th Extraordinary OIC Summit being hosted by Turkey, to discuss the grave situation in the aftermath of blatant human rights violations by the occupying forces in the state of Palestine.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Khurram Dastgir Khan and senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Extraordinary Summit has been called by the President of Turkey in his capacity as the Chair of the OIC Summit. The Summit will focus on the latest incidents of violence in the Gaza strip where over 60 civilians have been mercilessly killed by the occupying Israeli forces and scores of others have sustained injuries including women, children and the elderly. Pakistan has called for an independent and transparent investigation of violence in Gaza. While condemning the human rights violations by the occupying Israeli forces, Prime Minister Abbasi will reiterate support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine.—APP