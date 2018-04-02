PM Abbasi deplores Indian atrocities as occupied Kashmir bleeds again

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the killing of over 20 innocent civilians by Indian forces during the recent act of state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister also deplored the use of pellet guns to disperse people, protesting the killing of the youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, and suspension of internet services to hide the facts.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemning the act of barbarism said that 20 Kashmiris have been martyred, over 300 injured and more than five house have been destroyed in the occupied valley. He termed the incident as “worst day of state terrorism in Kashmir valley”.

Head of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of Nation), a women’s group fighting for freedom in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Aasiya Andrabi also speak out against the brutal killings.

Orignally published by INP