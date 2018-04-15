PM Abbasi condemns Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s house shooting

ISLAMABAD : Hours after unknown gunmen opened fire at the house of Supreme Court judge Ijazul Ahsan, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday condemned the incident.

In a statement, the prime minister directed the authorities to bring the culprits to table as soon as possible.

The first firing incident occurred at 10:45 pm Saturday night and it again happened at 9:10 am on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also visited the residence of the Ijazul Ahsan and summoned Inspector General of Punjab to probe the matter. The chief justice is said to be himself monitoring the matter.

Forensic teams visited the house of the top judge and collected evidence from the crime scene. Initial investigation says one bullet hit the main gate of the house while another bullet spot has been found on kitchen’s wall.

Ahsan was appointed as the judge of Pakistan’s top court in June 2016. He had taken oath as the new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) in November 2015.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of the incident summoned a report from IG Punjab. He also ordered the authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

