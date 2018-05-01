PM Abbasi, COAS visit Miramshah

Our Correspondent

Peshawar

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a joint visit to Miramshah in North Waziristan on Monday.

The military and civilian leaders of the country inaugurated new markets, bus terminals and the Ghulam Khan National Logistics Cell (NLC) terminal. Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the trip.

“Miramshah is the gateway to Central Asia,” said the prime minister while addressing a gathering of tribal elders. “People of FATA should have access to the same facilities as enjoyed by people of Lahore and other Pakistanis.”

“Government and all political parties are serious in bringing FATA into the national mainstream,” PM Abbasi reiterated. “Work for bringing FATA into the national mainstream is seeing rapid development.” The elders of the Utmanzai tribe demanded fulfilment of promises made to the affectees of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. “The government should give reasonable compensation to the affected traders, shopkeepers and house owners,” the tribal leaders maintained.

PM Abbasi and COAS visited the Special Service Group (SSG) Headquarters at Cherat, an ISPR press release stated.

Upon arrival, PM laid a floral wreath at the martyr’s monument. He was briefed about the SSG, their capabilities and performance. The Army special forces also demonstrated their skills and operational capabilities. While addressing SSG officers, the prime minister wholeheartedly appreciated their performance contributions during the ongoing effort against terrorism.