PM Abbasi arrives in Quetta amidst Balochistan political crisis

QUETTA : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived here in the provincial metropolis on Monday evening.

The Prime Minister, upon arrival at the airport, was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, federal minister for petroleum Jam Kamal and the provincial cabinet members Abdul Reheem Zairatwal, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Ubaidullah Babat, Dr, Hamid Achakzai, Sardar Raza Bareech, Abdul Majeed Achakzai, other ministers and senior officials.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal.

During the visit, the prime minister would also hold meeting with the Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

PM s visit has come in after a group of ministers addressed a press conference in the provincial capital and claimed that number of ministers who have reservations over CM Zehri leading the provincial government would swell.

Former advisor to Balochistan chief minister (CM) Prince Ahmed Ali said that decision of the dissenting ministers would not change with Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s possible visit to Balochistan to resolve the political crisis.

Representatives of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Awami National Party (ANP) said that no-confidence motion is a democratic process and every MPA is entitled to bring about an in-house change.

He recalled that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had distributed sweets and made merry after dissolving government led by former chief minister Aslam Raisani.

Orignally published by NNI