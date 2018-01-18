PM Abbasi appreciates efforts of RSPN towards poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD : A delegation of Rural Support Program Network, headed by its Chairman Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister’s Office Wednesday.

The delegation included Ms. Shandana Khan, Dr. Rashid Bajwa, Mr. Masoodul Mulk, Mr. Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, Mr. Nadir Gul and Mr. Muzaffaruddin.

Shoaib Sultan Khan briefed the Prime Minister about the functions and working of Rural Support Program Network that helps the poor break off shackles of poverty thorough fostering a three-tier social mobilization network.

Shoaib Sultan said that the holistic approach followed by RSPN including social networking, capacity building and human resource development, offering micro credit facility, infrastructure development, and provision of technical assistance along with necessary linkages has yielded positive results in various countries of South Asia in poverty reduction and enabling the poor earn their livelihood on sustainable basis.

He also offered that trained staff and comprehensive network of RSP spread over the entire country could complement government’s initiatives to reach out and extract them out of vicious cycle of poverty.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Rural Support Program Network and its contributions towards poverty alleviation in various parts of the country.

Recalling the vision of the leadership of PML-N that started National Rural Support Program in 1991, the Prime Minister said that the Government was committed not only to provide every possible support to the poor but also assist them in skill development and capacity building so that they are able to sustain themselves and permanently exit poverty traps.

Orignally published by NNI