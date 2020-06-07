Plunging economy cannot afford prolonged lockdown: Aslam

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal urged the masses to lend their due cooperation with regard to imposition of government decisions to impede the spread of coronavirus.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a traders’ delegation at Camp Office. He warned that those elements not implementing SOPs will face stern action.

He asserted that violation of SOPs will not be tolerated at any cost as there is no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to save ourselves from coronavirus.

Aslam Iqbal stressed that it is essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of the markets will continue and stern action will be taken in case of any violation.

The minister emphasized that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days closure of markets. He urged if the masses adopt positive conduct then difficult lockdown situation can be averted.

He motivated the masses to stand by the government in its war against coronavirus.

He outlined that government steps and decisions are being taken for the welfare of the masses to curb the spread of coronavirus and irresponsible behaviour of masses is causing its spread.

Aslam Iqbal highlighted that our plunging economy cannot afford prolonged lockdown and exhorted the masses to adopt precautionary measures to rid themselves of the prevailing dire straits.