Plunderers of national wealth to be punished: Fawad

Mangla

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the plunderers of national wealth would be punished as the government would continue the process of accountability without making any compromise.

Addressing a function organized here in his honour by Chaudhry Zaheer of Potha and Chaudhry Khalid of Barral, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the accountability of the corrupt and would not spare anyone for his corrupt practices.

He said as per its election manifesto, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was running a clean and transparent government as not a single case of corruption had been reported since it came to power.

He said the measures taken by the PTI government since day one to make the country self-sufficient economically, had started yielding results as the exports had registered 4.68 per cent increase and imports reduced by 8.88 per cent during December 2018.

He said the initial working to construct 5 million houses had already started, while thousands of kanals of state land had been retrieved from the grabbers. The government would create over 50 million jobs in next five years, he added.

The minister said the government would ensure protection of the rights of the downtrodden people, besides narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor. He appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels. The year 2018 was the year of ‘achieving political victory’ for the country while it would gain economic success in the year 2019, he added. —APP

