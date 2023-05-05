PLRA starts registry through E-registration in Punjab

The registry through E-registration has been started by the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) in the Multan division like other parts of the province. The training of all revenue officials and staff about E-registration was held at Raza Hall.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak while inaugurating the E-registration on Thursday, said that the provincial government has provided the facility to the people sitting at home.

A web portal has been created for E-registration which will help eliminate middlemen and fraud. Additional Director Operations Usman Ahmed said that consumers would get the challan from the e-stamp web portal and could write the deed at home after paying the fixed fee in Bank of Punjab.

The training programme was arranged for district administration, Assistant Commissioners, Sub-Registrar, Stamp Vendors. has been arranged at all 10 divisional headquarters.

District Officers, Additional Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Sub-Registrar, and Stamp sellers participated in the training regarding E-registration.

A question and answer session was also held in the training session.