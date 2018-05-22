PLRA starts issuing computerized ‘fard’ at E-Sahulat centers

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the people, the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has started issuing “Fard” at 69 E-Sahulat centers of

National Data base and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Rawalpindi city areas here on Monday.

According to PLRA spokesman, that land record “Fard” may also be obtained from 19, E-Sahulat centers in Tehsil Gujar Khan, 15 Kalar Saydian, 12 Kahuta, 16 Taxila and 3 Murree to lessen work pressure at land record centers.

He said that Rs 250 are being charged for issuing a ‘fard’ (property ownership document) including Rs 150 for Fard and Rs 100 for NADRA fee.

The fard is being issued after verification of original CNIC and Bio Metric verification, adding trained officials have been deputed at these centers to facilitate the people at the earliest, he said.—APP