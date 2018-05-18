PLRA announces office working hours for Ramazan

Rawalpindi

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has announced new office working hours for Ramadan ul Mubarik. All 152 Land Record Centers of PLRA across the province will remain open for public during 8 AM to 1 PM from Monday to Thursday while office timing for Friday will be 8 AM to 12 PM. PLRA Head Office will open from 9 AM to 3 PM, five days a week, Monday to Friday.

The citizens who want to visit Express Counters can come to PLRA office during 2 PM to 4 PM. According to Director General PLRA Aisha Hameed, all out efforts would be made to facilitate the applicants during working hours.—APP