‘Plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan reported’, Fawad Ch.

Islamabad: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Prime Imran Khan had been reported by the security agencies of the country.

In a tweet, the federal minister further said that the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased as per the government decision.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

Earlier, the leader of PTI Faisal Vawda had claimed in an interview with a private news channel that a conspiracy had been hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The claim by the minister came after Prime Minister Imran Khan waved a “threat letter” in the March 27 power show in Islamabad, sent by an “unknown country” to topple his government through a no-trust motion submitted in the national assembly by the joint opposition.

According to PM Imran and other government officials, the “threat letter” had warned Pakistan of serious consequences if the no-trust motion failed against the premier.

However, in case of its success, the letter said “all will be forgiven.”