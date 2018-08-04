Plot against Kashmir demography will be resisted

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Abdul Samad Inqilabi have said that any attempt aimed at changing the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir will be resisted, tooth and nail.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Khraech Larnoo in Islamabad district, today, said the people of Kashmir are seriously watching the upcoming hearing on Article 35-A by the Indian Supreme Court and are ready to resist and register their strong protest against any conspiracy which will lead to the removal or abrogation of Article 35-A.

He also hailed the recent statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, over Kashmir and urged India to reciprocate to Imran Khan’s dialogue offer for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue process.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdussamad Inqilabi addressing a public meeting at Aloosa in Bandipora said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and India had no right to implement its laws here. He also led a procession in which pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans were raised. A funeral in absentia for the martyred Kashmiri youth was also held in the area.—KMS

