Plot against Article 35-A ploy to change IOK into Palestine

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik has termed the Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A as a ploy to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir and turn the territory into another Palestine.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Khankah-e-Moula in Srinagar on the occasion of Urs Shah-e-Hamdan (RA) said, “There are series of petitions in the Indian Supreme Court seeking abrogation of Article 370.”

“In Palestine, Jews from Israel purchased most of the land and threw Palestinian Muslims out in a bid to ensure Jews are in a majority. Today, the assault on the state subject law is based on the same plot to outnumber the Muslims who are in majority,” he added

Yasin Malik asked the devotees to take a pledge to protect the Article 35-A with full might and resistance. He also appealed to the people to observe an exemplary strike across the territory on August 26 and 27 against the assault on state subject law. The case is listed before the Indian Supreme Court on August 27. He reiterated that the Kashmiris were ready to spill their blood to protect the hereditary law.

Meanwhile, while condemning the Indian police’s attitude against the families of freedom activists and youth Yasin Malik reminded police chief SP Vaid of his so-called announcement that the families of freedom activists would not be subjected to political vendetta. Yasin Malik Malik said “Only yesterday we saw forces including the soldiers barged into the residential houses at Bhan village of Kulgam district. They didn’t not only vandalize property worth lakhs but also thrashed and abused inmates that include the relatives of pro-freedom youth as well.”

Malik led a massive protest rally in the premises of the shrine amid pro-freedom and pro-Islam slogans. He said several youth and the elderly persons, including close relatives of mujahideen, were detained. The JKLF chief demanded the release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including female inmates.—KMS

