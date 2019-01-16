Plimsoll rates MPCL as 29th most profitable company

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Plimsoll, a UKbased leading International firm which analyses companies has, in its recent report, ranked Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) as 29th most profitable Company in the world.

The Plimsoll report analyzed 330 large Companies in Oil and Gas sector where a general downward trend is observed in sales growth and profit margins of E & P giants due to unstable global oil prices.

MPCL has been categorized as “STRONG” a rating reserved for only a select few companies whose growth and profit shows sustainable improvements.

According to Plimsoll analysis published on its website, the total value of MPCL is1,137.4 Million US Dollars.

The Plimsoll has analyzed that MPCL’s total sales have risen 6 times during the year as compared to other leading companies..

Plimsoll, that assesses business and financial performance of any given industry using its transparent model has rated MPCL’s pretax profit margin at 37.5% as compared to -0.4% globally, thus stating that MPCL profits have risen 70% during the last year.

Taking note of Plimsoll’s report, the Managing Director of MPCL.

