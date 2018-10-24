Plight of Utility Stores Corporation

EMPLOYEES and families of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) are protesting against likely closure of their organisation by Federal Government. They gathered in Islamabad in large number on Monday, marched towards Parliament House to register their protest and staged a sit-in at D-Chowk. After Radio Pakistan, USC has become another entity facing uncertain situation because of myopic approach of authorities concerned.

It is unfortunate that a government that came to power to reform and restructure institutions is hastily opting for their closure without trying to run them on professional lines. Closure of institutions is no solution to prevailing economic and financial woes of the country as such an approach would add to unrest and compound difficulties for hundreds of thousands of families. As for USC, there is no reason as to why the institution should suffer losses as it deals in goods and items of daily use that are purchased by every household. There were times when the USC earned substantial profit as it was run efficiently yet due to political interference by successive governments seriously compromised its working. USC is not an idle or worthless institution as it served the masses effectively for decades during economic crises. It served as an outlet to supply essential items like wheat flour, sugar and ghee to the masses at affordable rates in the backdrop of repeated instances of blackmailing by hoarders and profiteers.

It was because of its utility and prospects to serve the cause of people that a few governments always talked about expansion of the network of its outlets. It would be unwise to wind up an institution that is not just serving people but can also be turned into a profitable entity if there is no undue interference. While opposing the move to close down USC, we would also urge its management and staff to change their behaviour, expose corruption in the department, help make purchases a transparent process and procure and sell quality stuff to help revive image and glory of the Corporation.

