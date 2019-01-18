Plight of potato farmers

POTATO farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the Punjab

Assembly on Thursday by dumping their produce. They are unhappy as their yield is not receiving favorable response in the local market because supply is much higher than the demand whilst the government is not supporting export of the product.

The treatment meted out to the farmers indeed speaks volume of why we have failed and that too miserably to enhance exports over the years and rather made the country a consumer market where imported items are flourishing. Agriculture is termed as the backbone of our economy but the fact of the matter is that there has never been any agriculture policy that could lead the sector on modern lines whilst giving incentives and relief to the farmers. Already the farmers are faced with high prices of inputs such as fertilizers and when they won’t get the due price of their produce, they will be left with no option but to stop cultivating their lands. To meet domestic demand, we are already importing items such as tomatoes and onions from neighboring India and if the blessing of God Almighty, the country has got a surplus crop of potato, our government should not only purchase it from farmers at reasonable rates and then export it to earn the badly-needed foreign exchange. According to statistics, Pakistan produces four million tonnes of potatoes of which ninety five percent are produced in Punjab. Despite the ease in cultivation and fewer labour requirements, in our view, potato productivity in Pakistan is not yet promising as compared to neighboring India and Bangladesh. Therefore, we need to further encourage the farmers to cultivate these major staples including tomatoes and onions so much so that we are also able to export them. We, therefore, firstly urge the Government to make arrangements for the early export of surplus potatoes to countries especially those in the Gulf to get a better price. Then we need to prepare an agriculture policy whilst sitting with the representatives of the farmers as to how we can achieve self-sufficiency in all the crops. Despite being an agriculture country, our cotton production has also reduced significantly over the years and as a result we are importing it from other countries. To enhance production of crops and persuade the farmers to go for alternative crops, the government needs to give incentives of all sorts ranging from provision of quality seeds, to machinery including tractors and fertilizers on subsidized rates and then ensuring that they also get due price of their yield. This is the only way forward we can bring improvement in the life of the farmers as their prosperity will guarantee country’s development.

