Plight of minorities in India | By Asad Ali

Plight of minorities in India

THE once multicultural India following the Nehruvian concept of secular Indian Republic and plurality has now become a radicalized state chanting slogans of Hindutva. Gone are the days when successive Indian governments used to walk on secular footsteps of founding father Gandhi and first Indian PM Nehru. Now, ultranationalist regime of Modi’s BJP has been gradually saffronizing India for years. Indian government’s ruling factions under PM Modi are working on Hindutva driven policies of Hindu nationalism while showing zero respect towards notions of humanity. This Hindutva posture of Modi government haunts opposition parties and intellectuals believing in principles laid down by Mahatma Gandhi. This Hindu nationalism fostered and promoted by Indian government has not only challenged rather threatened country’s pluralistic traditions but has also set 1.4 billion people residing in India astray.

The saffron politics and BJP’s Hindutva driven policies have helped in re-election of Modi in 2019 but it has also critically exploited ethnic and religious fault lines pre-existing in so-called secular India. After re-election in 2019, Premier Modi has been following footprints of a fascist leader and BJP seems to preach lessons of fascism to general Hindu public in order to get maximum political edge over opposition, which is struggling to find a space in Indian electoral politics. Since BJP-led NDA government took over power in 2014, incidents of mob lynching have increased to greater extent in India. The police and other law enforcement institutions are doing nothing to stop these hardliner Hindus and instead acting like Modi government’s mouthpiece.

As per information available with Indian Election Commission, BJP has most criminal Members of Parliament as compared to other political parties. One of BJP’s female MPs from Bhopal Pragya Thakur is just one example of that list. Mrs Thakur is accused of plotting bomb blasts and killing of some Muslim leaders. Indian political parties strongly condemned BJP’s decision to nominate her as their candidate for Lok Sabha. However, BJP rejected their criticism and ultimately she won the election and elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

This is just an example of BJP’s criminal MPs list. There many others who are involved in various heinous attacks and crimes. But, now world is watching BJP’s nationalist policies. This is not the end of Indian nationalist designs. In the recently held state elections in New Delhi, BJP leaders came out openly and threatened Muslims of dire consequences in case of BJP’s victory. Previously, Hindu goons had looted the shops of Muslims and killed 50 people in worst ever communal riots in New Delhi. The Delhi police played role of facilitator as they failed to arrest culprits. It is pertinent to mention here that Delhi police directly reports to Indian Home Ministry which is currently under architecture of Hindutva ideology and BJP’s former President Amit Shah.

The world had already also witnessed Gujarat massacre, which was a byproduct of Hindutva politics. The seeds of mob politics, lynching of minorities and inter-faith animosity have been sown by militant parties such as BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal, ruling India. BJP seems to preach lessons of fascism to general Hindu public. By preaching such teachings, government and top leadership are destroying social fabric of India. The BJP regime has set the criteria for an Indian national and has redefined a citizen by simply demanding one to be a Hindu.

The incumbent Indian Establishment is on the path to accomplish dream of Hindu Rashtra and Akhand Bharat and for that purpose, it is taking all possible steps. The abrogation of Article 35-A and 370 of Indian Constitution which grants special status to disputed territory IIOJK, is another attempt to marginalize Muslims living in the valley. By scrapping autonomy of IIOJK, Indian government is now changing demography and more Hindus are coming to the valley for permanent residence and businesses purpose. To further strengthen its actions and convert them into reality, Indian government has recently introduced Domicile Law in IIOJK which allows non-Kashmiris to become permanent resident of valley and can purchase property as well.

The question that often haunts statesmen and other visionary people is that with this saffronised posture, anti-minority policies and fascist approach is India still able to call itself a democracy? This question not only challenges the doctrine of Indian democracy but also poses an existential threat to the historic ideology of India. The world has to take practical steps to deter Indian government to stop marginalizing Muslims. The rise of Hindutva ideology and Hindu nationalism is test case for the world.

The radicalism and inter-faith animosity bred by BJP and PM Modi has been staunchly criticized by the Opposition and left wing parties as well. Harsh Mander, a former civil servant turned human rights activist stated, “What is happening in Assam and Kashmir is an assault on very imagination of India, of freedom struggle, of Constitution, of idea of a country in which everyone belongs equally.” While pointing towards anti-Muslim drive of government, he said calling Muslims enemy is a war on the Indian Constitution. Most of the critics maintain the view that the events happening in Assam and Kashmir are the attempts to change the demography and demographic factors of these areas in the favour of Hindus.

