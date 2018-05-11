Plight of literacy

Literacy rate could not be improved despite significant improvement in education budget by the PML-N government. The literacy rate in this year has remained same 58 pc as last year it was. According to recently released economic survey 2017-2018, last year, the literacy rate saw an annual drop of 2pc from 60pc to 58pc and this year there is no change in the rate. There has been reported only minor change in number of institution, enrolment rates and teachers’ number. The total number of enrolments at national level during 2016-17 stood at 48.062 million as compared to 46.223 million during 2015-16. This shows a growth of 3.97 pc and it is estimated to further rise to 50.426 million in 2017-18. The Economic Survey stated that the total numbers of teachers during 2016-17 were 1.726 million compared to 1.630 million during last year showing an increase of 5.9. Yet a lot need to be done in the education sector to enrol the million children who are out of schools. Education should be the topmost priority of our country to prevent corruption and extremism. The concerned authorities are requested to take action for the improvement of education in country.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

