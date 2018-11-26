Plight of home-based workers

Abdul Rahman Malik

THE home-based workers are contributing a lot to the economy of Pakistan as they have been doing tremendous job locally by producing homemade items such as needlework, embroidery, quilt making, from the rural women, pottery, carpets, caps and tailoring etc. These home-based skilled persons work day and night in order to produce the huge volume of handicrafts, household items, decoration products and toys for children to earn their living usually from hand to mouth as they lack marketing skills and the technology curtails their earning potential. Education brings a lasting change and enriches the skills of people to bring innovations in their work by researching and exploring the markets to market such items which are the most demanded ones. These artisans and skilled women get the golden chance to showcase their skills in the cultural events organized by any development organizations, cultural departments and fairs of Sufi saints where stalls are set up to attract people from all walks of life to purchase their handicrafts at high price owing to high cost of travelling and raw material.

The constant deprivation from the minimum wage policy, life insurance and health insurance policy prompted the home-based workers to stage protests in favour of their demands since they are not being given their due rights as safeguarded by the State. The protests were supported by the human rights and women rights NGOs to influence the government to devise the home-based workers policy since their plight is miserable and calls for immediate government attention to address their issues and come up with relief packages in order to recognize their services for income generation. However, the Sindh government took lead by becoming the first province ever to have adopted home-based workers policy and passed the Sindh Home-based Workers Act 2018. The Sindh government became first Province in Asia to have adopted home-based workers policy and legislative framework for the home-based workers that will likely benefit these skilled persons.

With the passage of landmark Sindh Home-based Workers Act 2018, the appreciations and felicitations start pouring in from the home-based workers, the organizations working for civilian rights such as Home Net, Piler and others. The development organizations were of the view that Syed Murad Ali Shah has expedited the implementation of home-based workers with the support of Law Minister Zia Lanjar and Labour Minister Syed Nisar Hussain Shah. The passage of Sindh Home-based workers Act 2018 is just a platform and precedence as we expect from the Federal Government to adopt the national home-based workers’ policy so that the provinces should implement the policy in letter and in spirit.

This will at least contribute to the income generation and fixing minimum wages to protect the rights of these workers. The Provincial Governments such as Punjab, Baluchistan and KP must come forward on this important issue envisage the policy framework for the skilled home-based workers as practised in developed nations. There is a strong need to establish skills development centres in rural areas as per the existing skills of rural women to help improve their economic condition and opening the opportunities for their work and income generation so that they may support their families and earn a respectable earning by working from home. Working from home is getting popularity throughout the world as the technology has bridged the gap between the countries and opened infinite opportunities to avail from especially for the well educated and skilled individuals to earn their living through freelancing. The Ministry of IT and Telecom has joint taken lead to introduce Digiskills.pk — Ministry of IT and Telecom’s initiative “Ignite” and Virtual University Pakistan to impart free skill bases training to the youth through online learning and the YouTube channel. They have already trained their batches in freelancing, Digital marketing, AutoCAD, creative writing, Digital Literacy, E-Commerce Management, QuickBooks, WordPress, SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

This is a great initiative to impart skills to the youth free of cost and enable them to get jobs working as freelancers, digital marketers and accountants. The Ministry of Labour, SMEDA, NAVTEC may come up with a similar project to build the skills of home-based workers in their respective fields i.e. tailoring and design making, fashion designing, blanket and quilt making, child toys making, caps, strings and Ajrak industry, Carpet making, earthen vessels making at grassroots level to transform their skills into income generation.

The government should come up with small-scale loans for these skilled domestic workers through Commercial as well as Microfinance Banks so that these deprived communities may avail the financial assistance to set up their stalls and shops in villages, small towns and cities. In Sindh, SRSO had done a tremendous job under UC based program “Success” and revitalized the income ability of the rural women through income generation ability. The training and access to market will engage these workers in the workplace and they could increase their earning potential if given proper advice and guidance. It is high time that the Government of Pakistan must adopt the legislative framework for the home-based workers unlike Sindh Government so that the age-long issues surrounding domestic skilled workers may be addressed on priority so that they could avail the same level of facilities.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Sindh.

