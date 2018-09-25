Plenty of opportunities await students, businessmen and artists in Japan

Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum launched

Staff Reporter

Relations between Pakistan and Japan are rising steadily and there are abundant opportunities awaiting students, businessmen, artists and environmentalists of the two countries to work together and explore a joint platform for close cooperation.

In order to promote the cultural relations and to further strengthen people-to-people contacts between Japan and Pakistan, Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum (PJFF) was established aiming to cement further the friendly relationships between the two countries. The forum will carry out activities for example introduction of Japan culture and cuisine, scientific advancement and achievements in education and industry in Pakistan and vice versa.

Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum founded by Chairman Khalid Malik, a renowned businessman will also serve as a forum for broader and deep-rooted interaction between businessmen of Pakistan and Japan.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the official residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai and was attended by the representatives of Pakistani cultural organizations, members of business community, former Pakistani alumni of Japanese universities and other important socio-cultural personalities of the capital city. Ambassador Kurai while speaking at the inaugural ceremony congratulated Mr. Khalid Malik for making tremendous efforts to establish Pakistan- Japan Friendship Forum and hoped that this forum will help further strengthening the existing friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan. Ambassador Kurai said people-to-people contacts are the very foundation for the whole relationship between two countries and Pakistan Japan Friendship Forum has been established to further promote these relationships.

Ambassador Kurai hoped that the new forum of friendship will do its best for further deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries. Chairman Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum Mr. Khalid Malik while speaking at the occasion said that Pakistan and Japan have potential to further promote their relationships in all fields including culture, business, education and sports. He thanked the Japanese Ambassador for his support in establishing PJFF and expressed his resolve to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries through the platform of this forum.

