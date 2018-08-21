Pledge to work for national progress: PML

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their messages of felicitations on Eid-ul-Adha have said that on this auspicious occasion pledge to work for national progress and prosperity.

They further said that today refreshing memory of great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail we should not forget our elders, mothers and sisters who offered every sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan and also tributes should also be paid quite heartily to those who even offered sacrifices of their lives for safeguarding and defending this God-given country.

They said despite all hostile tactics of internal and external enemies we are celebrating Eid today as per our wish and choice in a free and sovereign country, this free atmosphere is available to us due to great blessings of Almighty Allah and those who have offered great sacrifices for the motherland.

Share on: WhatsApp