Pledge to safeguard nuclear programme

IN the backdrop of wild speculations by some sections of local and international media, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar firmly declared that there would be “no compromise” on the country’s nuclear and missile programmes and they are “jealously guarded by the state”. Their categorical statements came amid concerns raised by some quarters after the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) head to Pakistan last month and an unusual delay in signing a deal with IMF for resumption of the stalled loan programme despite completion of all formalities by Pakistan.

While welcoming reiteration of the country’s principled and clear-cut stand on the issue of nuclear and missile programmes, we would point out that there were legitimate concerns over deliberate delays in the signing of an agreement for restoration of the suspended instalments. Some analysts point out there was a nexus among the extraordinary delay despite precarious foreign exchange position of Pakistan, unending internal political uncertainty, unwarranted statements of some officials of the United States about internal political situation in Pakistan, the country’s legitimate desire to strengthen its ties with time-tested friend China and nuclear and missile programmes of the country that have made its defence invincible. Apprehensions are being expressed by some informed circles that internal and external linkages are aimed at rendering Pakistan vulnerable enough to dictate terms for a rollback or containment of its strategic programmes. However, the statements of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister would surely boost morale of the people and strengthen their belief that nuclear and missile programmes of the country were in perfectly safe hands. The statement of the Prime Minister was quite firm as he emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the state. The complete programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure whatsoever. More important is the assurance given by the PM that the programme would continue to serve the purpose for which this capability was developed. “The stringent, foolproof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by the International Atomic Energy Agency, are in place. Our nuclear programme represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence,” he added. The Finance Minister made a statement in the Senate in response to concerns expressed by former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani who wanted to know whether the delay in the finalization of the IMF programme has some reasons. The Senator sought to know if the delay was being made because of some sort of pressure on the country’s nuclear programme or its strategic relationship with China or because an imperialist power wanted its presence in the region. Dar assured that there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear prowess and promised that the moment the staff-level agreement and the Extended Fund Facility were finalized, it would be placed on the website of the finance ministry. There is no reason to doubt intentions of the Government to safeguard the strategic interests of the country or its ability to sustain pressure as it was during the rule of PML(N) Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif that the country tested its nuclear device despite intensive pressure during which both carrot and stick were used by those who wanted to block Pakistan’s entry into the exclusive nuclear club. It is also a reality that irrespective of whoever was in power in Pakistan, the country never stopped its march on acquisition of nuclear technology to boost its defence capabilities. However, it is quite evident that the country remains a victim of nuclear apartheid and attempts to pressurize it to roll back its nuclear programme had subsided in the recent past but not ended. Knowledgeable circles say the country is being pushed to a stage where it could be easily pressurized to give up its nuclear and long range missile programme and that is why we have all along been emphasizing in these columns that all stakeholders should join hands to strengthen the ability of the state to sustain all pressures. Last governments of PPP and PML(N) wisely developed closer linkages with China, especially the game-changer initiative of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but regrettably it was effectively put on the backburner during the tenure of the PTI Government. There is a need to revive this stalled programme as it has the potential to resolve economic and financial woes of Pakistan. In the meanwhile, efforts should be accelerated to develop the country’s agricultural potential and IT sector besides emphasis on industrialization based on indigenous research and development. This is the surest way to put the country on its own feet and ward off external pressures.