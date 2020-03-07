Plebiscite only way to settlement of longstanding Kashmir issue: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (AJK) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue lies only in holding of the plebiscite under UN resolutions Addressing to an oath taking ceremony of District Bar Association Rawalakot on Saturday, he said India has violated international laws and agreements by annexing Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said changing demography of the Occupied Kashmir is contrary to the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir. He asked lawyers to utilize media and convey the grievances and plights of the Kashmiris to the United Nations and other global human rights bodies. Raja Farooq Haider Khan also appealed overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to step up their efforts for raising Kashmir issue at all available forums and set aside their differences. Referring to his government initiative, he said that administrative, financial and legislative powers through 13th Amendment. “Strength of the judges would be enhanced in High Court to dispose of cases as early as possible”, he added. Earlier, Prime Minister administered oath to the newly elected of fice bearers of the Rawalakot Bar Association. The Prime Minister, during his visit also laid foundation stone and inaugurated different development projects in Poonch district including Goyi Nalla road, Rawalakot University road, Rawalakot-Hajira Road, Khai Gulla-Tolli Peer Lassdana Road, inaugurated Battay-Ne-Rah BHU, KhaiGalla-TarrarKhal Road, HajiraTarrarKhal Road, Hajira-Tatta Pani Road, Hajira-Abbaspur Road, THQ hospital, Electricity Office, Abbaspur-Mehmood Galli Road and others. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister Works and Communication Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Minister Forests Sardar Mir Akbar, Minister Local Government Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan, Minister Health and Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Deputy Speaker Sardar Amir Altaf, Minister Education Barrister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani, Advisor Raja Imdad Ali Tariq and large number of party leaders and the party activists. Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian prime minister Narrinder Modi as the “mastermind” behind the terror acts in the region and said that RSS is the real face of him. Addressing different public gatherings during his visit to Palanadri and Rawalakot areas of Poonch district, the Prime Minister said extremist Modi has started targeting Indian Muslims after the bloodshed in Kashmir. He said valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting such Hindutva ideology. “India even after the seven decades of the bloodbath of Kashmiri Muslims, miserably failed to suppress the indigenous liberation movement”, he added. Raja Farooq Haider Khan further said the RSS goons are massacring the Muslims in Delhi with full backing of their rulers. “Hindutva ideology is posing serious threat in the region and Pakistan is the only hurdle in the Indians’ nefarious designs”, Haider asserted. “It is indeed, a high-time for us to get ready to help our oppressed and besieged brethren in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been cut-off from rest of the world since August 5 last year and being deprived of their basic human needs. The Prime Minister during his visit inaugurated different development projects including 33 kilometer cemented Azad PattanRawalakot Road which was constructed at a cost of 1569.89 million rupees with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and a Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Androt in Battany-e-Rah built by Khairun-Nas Trust England.—APP