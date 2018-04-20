Plebiscite is answer!

After the partition of the sub-continent, wars between India and Pakistan didn’t stop. With the rise in the number of wars on Kashmir, ties between them became tense more and more. Resultantly, the Kashmiris have been suffering brutalities at the hands of the Indian troops. Recently, the firings by the Indian troops resulted in the killing 20 people in just single day from the India-occupied Kashmir and if the killings are taken together as a whole, they are uncountable. Kashmiris have been sacrificing their lives for many decades.

It is a pity that despite the rise in killings and violating the human rights, the UN has remained silent and failed to bring the two countries – India and Pakistan – on the negotiation table. Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that “all human beings are born free and are equal in dignity and rights. And based on Article 2,” everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedom set forth in the Declaration, without distinction of race or any other kind.”But yet violence in the occupied territory is widespread. UN, as being an international body to maintain peace, must bring India to the negotiation table with Pakistan and this issue should be decided by a plebiscite as promised by UN itself.

ZN BALOCH

Kech, Balochistan

Related