Please take care..!

“If you are not paying for the product, you are the product”. Free social media apps have nothing to “lol” about. Have you ever thought why these things come free to you? Most of us think that wow these companies are so generous to create these social websites and social networking apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snap Chat, LinkedIn etc. As they say that there is no concept of free lunch in this society, everyone has to pay for his or her meal. You can only borrow the meal, cannot get in donation, the longer you take to pay, and the higher the price will be.

According to The Economist, “The world’s most valuable resource is no longer oil, but data”. Data has been named as Oil of 2st Century. Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Google are the giants of data and their financial worth is unbeatable. Do they have a physical product? No. All they have is “Data”.

This March, Facebook announced the data theft of 87 million users and counting, around the world. This incident is violation of user’s privacy. The world has come to know about this theft only when the “so-called hackers”, used the stolen data to post on the dark web (A term used to refer an online space used by data thieves, to post the stolen information). If this information was not leaked that they have used this data, the world would never know that 2 billion of its population has lost its data privacy over Facebook (considered as much secured social network). Do we realize that every time we do an online activity -searching on Google, creating a profile on Facebook, resetting our Microsoft password, linking an online account to another social network- we are sharing very valuable information over the internet?

RANA MOHSIN ALI

Lahore

