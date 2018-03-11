Please don’t ask Sethi for PSL passes

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi tweeted on Saturday that people should not ask him for free Pakistan Super League (PSL) passes.

Sethi’s tweet comes as demand for tickets of the knockout stages to be played in Lahore and for the final in Karachi have increased. Sethi addressed friends, family, top government officials, corporate bigwigs and others to buy PSL tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi. “Please don’t ask me for free passes.

You can all afford to pay.” Two PSL eliminators will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21 while the final will be held in Karachi on March 25. Tickets for the eliminators are currently on sale, while tickets for the final will go on sale March 15.