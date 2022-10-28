Pleasant exchange of tweets between PM Shehbaz and Zimbabwean President on fake Mr. Bean

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a pleasant response to the President of Zimbabwe’s “Mr. Bean” jab at the cricket squad after Babar Azam’s men were defeated by one run in the T20 World Cup match.

In a humorous twist of events, Zimbabwe fans claim that their team’s victory over Pakistan was “revenge” for being tricked by Mr. Bean from Pakistan.

Those who dismissed the “Mr. Bean” controversy before the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe were in for a rude awakening when the Craig Ervine-led team shocked Babar Azam’s team by one run on Thursday at the Optus Stadium in Perth, prompting reactions from the President of Zimbabwe and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, first made fun of Pakistan by stating, “Next time, send the real Mr. Bean,”.

To which the Pakistani Prime Minister replied with an emoji of a handclap, tweeting “We may not have the real Mr. Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr. President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today”.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

The fake Mr. Bean

The comedian from Pakistan known only as Asif Muhammad may pass for the actual Mr. Bean for being the doppelgänger. He once played the real Mr. Bean in one of the local events in Zimbabwe called the Agricultural show.

When Pakistan Cricket’s official account tweeted photographs of their practice sessions on the day of the game, a Zimbabwean account, Ngugi Chasura, responded, “As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you. Once, instead of Mr. Bean Rowan, you brought us that Fraud Pak Bean. The situation will be resolved tomorrow. Just hope the rain won’t stop you.

Blimey. I didn't realise Pakistan vs Zimbabwe was a grudge match and for good reason pic.twitter.com/wtllENSZnl — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 26, 2022

And he shared a picture of the Pakistani impersonator at the occasion. This is Pak Bean, who impersonates Mr. Bean by robbing people of their money.

Regardless of whether the allegations of cheating were accurate or untrue, the post gained popularity after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan.





