Plea to CM Sindh

First of all, I would like to congratulate you for becoming Chief Minister of Sindh for the second time. People of Sindh have been suffering from the atrocities and maladministration of SPSC since long. The last CCE exam held in 2013 has been challenged again in the High Court. It has been 10 years that SPSC has failed to complete CCE process completely. Due to this mismanagement and SPSC incompetence, a huge number of Sindhi aspirants have become overage, thus unable to appear in the next exams.

It is, therefore, requested to relax upper age limit for CCE exams up to 35 years and allow unemployed and competent aspirants to take part in the CCE 2019 exams. The last date of form submission is 3rd September. It would be so kind if you consider this request on compassionate grounds and offer some relief to the people of Sindh.

WAQAR ABRO

Karachi

