Plea for recovery of 2 citizens against Ibrahim Maneka dismissed

Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed A plea for recovering two citizens from Bushra Bibi’S son Ibrahim Maneka.

Justice Anwar Ul Haq Pannu heard the case on Citizen Mohammad Hassan plea. Mohammad Hassan made Ibrahim Maneka and other respondents in the case while he alleged that his two brothers were abducted with the help of THE police.

Ibrahim Maneka appeared in the court. Ha while submitting reply in the court took stance that breach of trust case was registered against both accused. The court remarked when the case was registered against the accused.

Law officer said that case was registered on February 20. Petitioner’s counsel said that after the court notice was served to Ibrahim Maneka, there came a phone call saying that brothers will now be received by us in pieces.

Police lifted Ahmad Hassan from home on February 3 and Ijaz Ahmad was taken by police on December 11, 2019. Court remarked that what was the role of Ibrahim Maneka in this case.

Petitioner counsel said that Ibrahim Maneka gave us Rs 1 million for investment while property had not yet been sold but Ibrahim Maneka started demanding his share of money.

Ibrahim Maneka father also asked for money and put pressure through police. Ibrahim Maneka father sent his men on vehicle which was overturned and they shifted the damage caused to vehicle to petitioner’s brothers.

Petitioner got repaired their vehicle and returned it to Ibrahim Maneka and also provided him a rented vehicle which was still under use of Ibrahim Maneka family members, petitioner’s counsel added.

Justice Anwar Pannu said to petitioner counsel, ‘You have not made respondent respective police in the case. Counsel replied that we did not know petitioner brothers were held by which police. Court remarked that case has been registered now you should go for bail.

Court has dismissed the petition due to registration of case on the basis of breach of trust against abducted Ahmad Hassan and Ijaz Ahmad.